Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Qualifier 2: SRH Vs DC: Delhi, Hyderabad aim to book IPL final berth | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 06:13s - Published
IPL 2020: Qualifier 2: SRH Vs DC: Delhi, Hyderabad aim to book IPL final berth | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: Qualifier 2: SRH Vs DC: Delhi, Hyderabad aim to book IPL final berth | Oneindia News

Delhi Capitals go to war against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 and aim to secure their spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (November 8) at Abu Dhabi.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side was outplayed in all departments by holders Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad - the 2016 champions - will be looking to make it to their second final after IPL 2018.

The David Warner-led side is upbeat with the win against RCB in the Eliminator.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: MI vs DC, RCB vs SRH - Top 4 teams battle it out in the playoffs

It’s been that kind of an IPL season, where even after an adrenalin-filled 56 matches in the league...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder [Video]

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:06Published
IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory [Video]

IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
IPL 2020: RCB VS SRH: Kohli & Co. aim to beat Warner's band in Eliminator | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: RCB VS SRH: Kohli & Co. aim to beat Warner's band in Eliminator | Oneindia News

Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6). SRH won their last three games in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 06:17Published