IPL 2020: Qualifier 2: SRH Vs DC: Delhi, Hyderabad aim to book IPL final berth | Oneindia News

Delhi Capitals go to war against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 and aim to secure their spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (November 8) at Abu Dhabi.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side was outplayed in all departments by holders Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad - the 2016 champions - will be looking to make it to their second final after IPL 2018.

The David Warner-led side is upbeat with the win against RCB in the Eliminator.