CNN Anchor Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins: watch | Oneindia News

CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

Teary-eyed Jones said, “It’s easier to be a parent this morning.

It’s easier to be a dad.

It’s easier to tell your kids character matters.

It matters.

Tell them the truth matters,".

He further spoke about how today is a “good day” for America as he now feels the country can “reset” and many US citizens can now “get some peace”.

Joe Biden won the presidency by clinching Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

With Biden’s victory, Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and the first person of color to become the vice-president.

