Kamala Harris delivers address to nation as vice president-elect

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the nation after her and her running mate Joe Biden secure enough votes to win the White House.


Harris: American voters chose 'hope, unity, decency and yes, truth'

Sen. Kamala Harris, in her victory speech as vice president-elect, said that in Tuesday’s election...
FOXNews.com - Published

US Election 2020: Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman vice president

Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRSBS


Kamala Harris, First Woman Elected Vice President, Addresses the Nation: 'I May Be the First, I Won't Be Last'

The Democratic senator’s speech marked the start of a new era.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBS



Watch: Puri sand artist wishes US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch: Puri sand artist wishes US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris

United States elected its 46th President as Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on November 07. An artist drew a sand art at Puri's sea beach to congratulate the duo ahead of their grand..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display [Video]

Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brought their families on-stage with them to close out their victory party on Saturday night.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
CNN Anchor Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins: watch | Oneindia News [Video]

CNN Anchor Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins: watch | Oneindia News

CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:59Published