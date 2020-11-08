Kamala Harris delivers address to nation as vice president-elect
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 10:25s - Published
5 minutes ago
Kamala Harris delivers address to nation as vice president-elect
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the nation after her and her running mate Joe Biden secure enough votes to win the White House.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Sen. Kamala Harris, in her victory speech as vice president-elect, said that in Tuesday’s election...
FOXNews.com - Published
11 hours ago
Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United...
Mid-Day - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
CBS News • NPR • SBS
The Democratic senator’s speech marked the start of a new era.
Upworthy - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
CBS News • SBS
Related videos from verified sources