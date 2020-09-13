RPI workers celebrate outside Athawale's residence post his COVID-19 recovery

Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has demanded that Anurag Kashyap should be arrested. He had also accompanied the actor to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month. Payal Ghosh has now been appointed as the vice president of the women’s wing of the party. Speaking after her induction into the RPI, Payal Ghosh said that Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap till the probe into her complaint is not over. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh joined Republican Party of India (Athawale) on October 26. She was inducted to party in the presence of RPI president Ramdas Athawale. Recently, Ghosh was in news after she accused film maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.
The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale condemned the murder of teenager in national capital, allegedly over relationship with a girl. "Family should have support the children and accept their decision eliminating casteism. Many families have accepted the inter-caste marriage. Over 1 lakh inter-caste marriages took place in a year, strict action should be taken accused," said Ramdas Athawale. An 18-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a girl's family members, the police official said on October 10. The incident took place on October 7 in Delhi. The victim was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital in unconscious condition on Wednesday. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Five people have been taken into police custody in the case, including three minors.
Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attended a public rally in Bihar's rally ahead of Bihar elections 2020. Rai said, "Terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) is elected to power in the state." Bihar elections will start from October 28 to November 07.
Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, on October 11 slammed Congress party by saying they are doing politics in the name of farmers, for 2022 Punjab election and BJP is working to double the income of farmers by 2022. He said, "Congress was doing politics in the name of farmers, we were working to provide autonomy and independence to them. Congress is doing politics in the name of farmers with 2022 Punjab election in mind. We are working to double the income of farmers by 2022. Some people agitate for farmers by installing sofa seats on tractors. This shows their true face."
