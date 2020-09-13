RPI workers celebrate outside Athawale's residence post his COVID-19 recovery

The workers of Republican Party of India (RPI) celebrated outside the residence of Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of RPI, Dr Ramdas Athawale.

They celebrated on November 08 after he returned home from a private hospital post his COVID-19 recovery.

Athawale had tested positive for coronavirus on October 27.