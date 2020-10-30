'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election.

While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, there are some concerns too.

Although Biden has been an advocate of stronger US-India relations, there are concerns that his administration might be 'weak' and embattled by Donald Trump's constant harrying.

Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict how Biden's Presidency will pan out for India, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.