'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view

United States elected its 46th President as Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on November 07. An artist drew a sand art at Puri's sea beach to congratulate the duo ahead of their grand victory.
[NFA] With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of state's office said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports. Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Dr. Gagandeep Kang about the possible distribution strategy of the Covid-19 vaccine that the Indian government could be adopting. Dr. Kang said, “The WHO has been preparing a prioritization framework to decide who gets allocated the vaccine first. The COVAX facility has articulated a strategy where health care workers would get the vaccine first because they are putting themselves at greater risk.” Watch the full video for more details.
The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue of vaccine development and explained why India do not need to worry about access to vaccine. She added that India will be on the radar if bulk of vaccines need to be delivered to the world. Dr. Kang also spoke on what is that most unpredictable thing about the deadly coronavirus. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Israeli prime minister paid tribute to Trump's recognition of settlements, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and for the so-called 'Abraham Accords' designed to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. View on euronews
While Delhi Government imposed ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali over pollution concerns and extant COVID situation, a few children feel there should be some relaxations, as the decision would "spoil..