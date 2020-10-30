Global  
 

'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election.

While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, there are some concerns too.

Although Biden has been an advocate of stronger US-India relations, there are concerns that his administration might be 'weak' and embattled by Donald Trump's constant harrying.

Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict how Biden's Presidency will pan out for India, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.


Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden [Video]

Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden on hisrecent US Election victory. It comes following days of tense vote counting inkey swing states.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Deep roots exist between Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the world of sports

 From high school football to a youth dance troupe, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have a long history with sports.
USATODAY.com
Watch: Puri sand artist wishes US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch: Puri sand artist wishes US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris

United States elected its 46th President as Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on November 07. An artist drew a sand art at Puri's sea beach to congratulate the duo ahead of their grand victory.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout [Video]

Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout

[NFA] With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of state's office said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy [Video]

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports. Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Dr. Gagandeep Kang about the possible distribution strategy of the Covid-19 vaccine that the Indian government could be adopting. Dr. Kang said, “The WHO has been preparing a prioritization framework to decide who gets allocated the vaccine first. The COVAX facility has articulated a strategy where health care workers would get the vaccine first because they are putting themselves at greater risk.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:11Published
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine; Dr Gagandeep Kang explains [Video]

Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine; Dr Gagandeep Kang explains

The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue of vaccine development and explained why India do not need to worry about access to vaccine. She added that India will be on the radar if bulk of vaccines need to be delivered to the world. Dr. Kang also spoke on what is that most unpredictable thing about the deadly coronavirus. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:45Published

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden, thanks Donald Trump [Video]

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden, thanks Donald Trump

The Israeli prime minister paid tribute to Trump's recognition of settlements, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and for the so-called 'Abraham Accords' designed to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Donald Trump has lost to Joe Biden, what's next? The presidential transition from hell.

 We're in for a parade of horrors during Trump's remaining time in power. Change is coming, but along the way, fasten seatbelts for severe turbulence.
USATODAY.com

In Pennsylvania, Trump Voter Fury Foretells a Nation Still Divided

 President Trump has presented no hard evidence of voter fraud, but his charges have riled supporters in Pennsylvania who now insist the election has been stolen.
NYTimes.com

Delhi pollution: Here is what children have to say on firecrackers ban [Video]

Delhi pollution: Here is what children have to say on firecrackers ban

While Delhi Government imposed ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali over pollution concerns and extant COVID situation, a few children feel there should be some relaxations, as the decision would "spoil..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:53Published
Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks [Video]

Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory [Video]

American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published