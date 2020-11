Chicago Weather: November Warmth Continues With Record High Temperatures Ahead



CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran has the 7 a.m. forecast for Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:15 Published 1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Qualifier 2: SRH Vs DC: Delhi, Hyderabad aim to book IPL final berth | Oneindia News



Delhi Capitals go to war against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 and aim to secure their spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (November 8) at Abu Dhabi... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 06:13 Published 2 hours ago