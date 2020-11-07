Joe Biden Projected As 46th President Of The United States

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 51 seconds ago

Right now at 9-30--- won the presidential election--- defeating president donald trump after a chaotic first-term marked by a global pandemic--- a battered economy--- and controversy that left the nation divided..... following more than three days of uncertainty after election day--- pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes propelled the democratic ticket above the 270 threshold needed to win the white house.... correspondent michael george is in the president- elect's hometown of wilmington- delaware-- with the latest.

(nats) across the nation, thousands celebrated the news... ''oh my goodness, i was so excited to find out that joe biden is our 46th president.'' after joe biden became the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election saturday, vice- president elect kamala harris made this historic phone call.

"we did it.

We did it, joe.

You're gonna be the next president of the united states."

And the president-elect released a statement, saying,''i am honored and humbled by the trust the american people have placed in me and in vice president-elect harris.'' at 77, biden becomes the first to defeat a sitting president in more than a quarter century.

And harris is the first woman and person of color to win the vice presidency.

The decisive blow to president trump comes as he cites baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

He's vowing to wage a legal battle.

These lawsuits will be brought starting on monday.the president golfed in virginia saturday, and tweeted, ''i won this election, by a lot.'' supporters of president trump rallied in several cities, including atlanta, and in lansing, michigan.

Here in president elect biden's hometown of wilmington, crowds of supporters have been celebrating in the streets for hours- many say they've never felt more proud of their country.

(sot) as ballot counting continues, president-elect biden is leading in the popular vote by more than four million.

