Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 12:23s - Published
Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory.

Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden.

How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is already locked in a military stand-off with its expansionist neighbour.

Keeping China in check will also dictate how Pakistan acts, especially in the aftermath of US' troop pullout from Afghanistan.

Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict Biden's foreign policies, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

President-elect Joe Biden seeks diverse cabinet to 'look like America' in leading federal departments

 Biden could tap a range of experts, from one-time rivals to former colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans, to be a part of his administration.
USATODAY.com

'SNL' Spoofs Presidential Election with Biden, Harris and Trump

 'SNL' was hilarious Saturday night, as Jim Carrey (Biden), Maya Rudolph (Harris) and Alec Baldwin (Trump) mimicked the candidates, but the most puzzling part .....
TMZ.com
'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view [Video]

'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, there are some concerns too. Although Biden has been an advocate of stronger US-India relations, there are concerns that his administration might be 'weak' and embattled by Donald Trump's constant harrying. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict how Biden's Presidency will pan out for India, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:20Published

President (government title)

Celebrations Erupt Coast-to-Coast After Biden Declared Winner

 A massive crowd gathered at The White House Saturday ... celebrating Donald Trump's impending change of address. Thousands of people showed up at the fortified..
TMZ.com

How a Donald Trump win in US election could spark world instability

 A professor has shared a bleak picture of what the world could look like if Donald Trump wins a second term as US President.Experts are divided over what US..
New Zealand Herald
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy. India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments. So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden? One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China. While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy. Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:57Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US presidential election : Trump makes baseless claims of fraud [Video]

US presidential election : Trump makes baseless claims of fraud

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:05Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

What Biden's victory means for world

 From Beijing to Berlin - the BBC looks at the impact of the ideological shift in the White House.
BBC News

Diversification of supply chains top agenda at India-Italy virtual summit

 Currently, global supply chains are China dominated and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, an aggressive Beijing necessitated alternate supply chains by like-minded..
DNA

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Afghanistan conflict: Fighting for a future in a war without end

 On a day when autumn's golden light bathed the tree-lined campus of Kabul University, its warm rays slanting through classrooms' open windows, the first day of a..
WorldNews

Afghanistan violence: Former TV presenter Yama Siawash killed

 Yama Siawash, who was a prominent presenter on Tolo TV, is one of three killed in the Kabul attack.
BBC News

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy [Video]

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports. Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Dr. Gagandeep Kang about the possible distribution strategy of the Covid-19 vaccine that the Indian government could be adopting. Dr. Kang said, “The WHO has been preparing a prioritization framework to decide who gets allocated the vaccine first. The COVAX facility has articulated a strategy where health care workers would get the vaccine first because they are putting themselves at greater risk.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:11Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pakistan attempting to infiltrate 50 terrorists into India via Line of Actual Control

 A large number of terrorists in the Machil Sector tried to infiltrate into Kashmir, however, the alert Indian Army and BSF thwarted the terror plot and killed at..
DNA
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India [Video]

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 38:46Published