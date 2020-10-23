Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, there are some concerns too. Although Biden has been an advocate of stronger US-India relations, there are concerns that his administration might be 'weak' and embattled by Donald Trump's constant harrying. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict how Biden's Presidency will pan out for India, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy. India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments. So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden? One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China. While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy. Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports. Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Dr. Gagandeep Kang about the possible distribution strategy of the Covid-19 vaccine that the Indian government could be adopting. Dr. Kang said, “The WHO has been preparing a prioritization framework to decide who gets allocated the vaccine first. The COVAX facility has articulated a strategy where health care workers would get the vaccine first because they are putting themselves at greater risk.” Watch the full video for more details.
After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.
