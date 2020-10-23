Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory.

Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden.

How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is already locked in a military stand-off with its expansionist neighbour.

Keeping China in check will also dictate how Pakistan acts, especially in the aftermath of US' troop pullout from Afghanistan.

Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict Biden's foreign policies, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.