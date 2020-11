Fitzgerald: First canvass, then recount Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 06:58s - Published 6 days ago Fitzgerald: First canvass, then recount Congressman-elect Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, says the statewide canvass of votes from the Nov. 3 election should happen before the Trump campaigns seeks a recount. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like