Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday - but he will be troubled if the U.S. election outcome will lead to a departure from the tough policies against Iran and Palestinians under Donald Trump.

David Doyle reports.


