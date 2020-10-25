Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday - but he will be troubled if the U.S. election outcome will lead to a departure from the tough policies against Iran and Palestinians under Donald Trump.
The Israeli prime minister paid tribute to Trump's recognition of settlements, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and for the so-called 'Abraham Accords' designed to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. View on euronews
The military leader of Sudan's sovereign council says a recently announced "normalization" deal with Israel benefits both sides, despite some opposition at home and suggestions that Khartoum was pressured into compliance. David Doyle reports.