Schmeichel reflects on match-winning save Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:44s - Published 4 minutes ago Schmeichel reflects on match-winning save Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel shares his thoughts on his outstanding save during the Foxes 1-0 win over Wolves, that sees them move to the top of the Premier League table. 0

