Meteorologist Dave Warren shares the details of the latest advisory.

Also reported by • Newsmax

Tropical Storm Eta has already left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America. As it...

Also reported by • cbs4.com

Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. - Articles from The Weather Channel | weather.com

Also reported by • Newsmax

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for South Florida because of Tropical Storm Eta.