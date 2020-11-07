Global  
 

Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
US President Donald Trump was playing golf the moment news outlets called the presidential race in favour of Joe Biden.View on euronews


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Election law expert David Becker says Trump's recount strategy "likely to fail"

 CBS News election law expert David Becker weighs in on the tough road ahead for the Trump campaign's legal challenges.
CBS News
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump [Video]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday - but he will be troubled if the U.S. election outcome will lead to a departure from the tough policies against Iran and Palestinians under Donald Trump. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Donald Trump Goes Off, Calling Election Officials 'Thieves'

 It's pretty incredible that Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump character is not really a caricature ... because he's really like that. Trump flew off the Twitter handle..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California [Video]

The result came after a four-day wait for votes to be counted in key states.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

86-year-old Woman Cries Over Biden Win, I Get to Keep My Medicare

 The stakes in this election were life and death, which is obvious from watching this elderly woman break down in tears as she watched the news project Joe Biden..
TMZ.com

Trump plays golf on the day Biden wins election

President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid. (Nov....
Video: Biden ‘honored’ that Americans have chosen him

Earlier Saturday, as Trump headed to his golf course, he repeated: 'I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!'
Church And Golf: Biden And Trump Return To Routine After Election Is Called

Both Trump and Biden engaged in routine activities the Sunday after the election: Trump went to this...
Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News [Video]

When the media in the United States was projecting Democrats’ Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, the winners of the US presidential election, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Donald Trump gets booed as he returns to White House [Video]

President Donald Trump has returned to the White House to a booing Washingtoncrowd after losing his reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf [Video]

Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published