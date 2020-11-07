Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
US President Donald Trump was playing golf the moment news outlets called the presidential race in favour of Joe Biden.View on euronews
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday - but he will be troubled if the U.S. election outcome will lead to a departure from the tough policies against Iran and Palestinians under Donald Trump. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published on January 1, 1970
