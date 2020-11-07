Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election

US President Donald Trump was playing golf the moment news outlets called the presidential race in favour of Joe Biden.View on euronews

The stakes in this election were life and death, which is obvious from watching this elderly woman break down in tears as she watched the news project Joe Biden..

Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California The result came after a four-day wait for votes to be counted in key states.View on euronews

It's pretty incredible that Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump character is not really a caricature ... because he's really like that. Trump flew off the Twitter handle..

Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday - but he will be troubled if the U.S. election outcome will lead to a departure from the tough policies against Iran and Palestinians under Donald Trump. David Doyle reports.

CBS News election law expert David Becker weighs in on the tough road ahead for the Trump campaign's legal challenges.

Both Trump and Biden engaged in routine activities the Sunday after the election: Trump went to this...

Earlier Saturday, as Trump headed to his golf course, he repeated: 'I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!'