2 NSCN-IM cadres hospitalised after an encounter with police

An encounter broke out between police and two National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)-IM cadres in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

The encounter occurred at Old Cachar Road near Laimton on November 07.

Police recovered arms and ammunition from them after their arrest.