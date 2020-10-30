Ro-pax Ferry Service opened new door of development for Gujarat: CM Rupani

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on November 08 said that inauguration of Ro-pax Ferry Service is a new way and a new door for the development of Gujarat and the nation.

He said that the travel time will be reduced because of the ferry service and this service will also make easy for the transportation of vehicles.

The ferry service will run between Ghogha and Hazira in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the inauguration ceremony of Ropax ferry service between Gogha and Hazira in Gujarat through video conferencing.