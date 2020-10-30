Ro-pax Ferry Service opened new door of development for Gujarat: CM Rupani

Arham Om Talsania is a six-year-old boy who has become the world's youngest computer programmer, setting an unprecedented record. A resident of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Arham has created a Guinness World Record by clearing the powerful 'Python Programming Language' exam. Class 2nd student has broken the earlier record of seven-year-old Muhammad Hamza Shahzad, British boy of Pakistani origin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the inauguration ceremony of Ropax ferry service between Gogha and Hazira in Gujarat, through video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also attended the event.
As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete". He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat. "That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna. He said, "NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections 2020. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region. Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations. Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published