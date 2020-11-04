Global  
 

JP Nadda chairs meeting of BJP General Secretaries, all Morcha Presidents in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a meeting of BJP General Secretaries.

The meeting was held at BJP headquarters in Delhi on November 08.

Nadda also chaired meeting of all Morcha Presidents today.


