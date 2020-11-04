JP Nadda chairs meeting of BJP General Secretaries, all Morcha Presidents in Delhi

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted on Bihar polls. He said that people of Bihar have voted for a change. He lambasted at BJP and JDU by saying that people of the state voted for a new government rather than recent government which took Bihar to verge of disrepair.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday on November 08. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also accompanied PM Modi. Prime Minister has also extended wishes with a tweet.
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with a 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decisions. Nadda said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with the 130-crore population by taking a timely decision." Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published
A France-based NRI has set a humanitarian example for others. He visited India with ashes of 10 Indians, who died in France after being infected with COVID-19 or during the pandemic time, to give their family members for their last rituals. Among them seven ashes are of COVID-19 patients. Iqbal Singh Bhati, a 75-year-old is residing in France from last 29 years and founded an organisation in 2005 to send dead bodies of Indians to India. "Whenever I came to India, then I bring ashes of people and deliver it to their families so that they can follow the last rituals," Bhati said. Bhati said that he will leave to Jalandhar to hand over the ashes to their families. Out of 10, two ashes had been already taken by family members, when he reached to Delhi.
Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj Interventional Cardiologist Dr Manoj Kumar showed his concerns over national capital recorded 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on November 07. He said that COVID inappropriate behaviour and deteriorating condition of air quality in winters are among the prime factors of increasing cases in Delhi. "Delhi is facing a covid disaster and you can see that we are getting 7,000 cases with a very high mortality," he said.
BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Lauria ahead of final round of voting for Bihar Assembly polls. While addressing the gathering, he said, "Prince of 'jungle raj' was leader..
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief..