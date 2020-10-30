COVID norms go for a toss in Nagpur's Sitabuldi market as Diwali approaches

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain updated on the coronavirus situation in national capital. He said, "The average rate of death is less than one per cent. We have directed our teams and police to keep a close check on people not following norms and ensure strict action against them."
Briefing about the situation of pollution in Delhi on November 12, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi govt has decided to ban Chhath Puja rituals on ghats due to extant COVID-19 situation. "Delhi govt has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to contain the spread of COVID-19," said Health Minister Jain.
Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde inaugurated India's first-ever E-resource centre Nyay Kaushal on October 31. The centre was inaugurated at Judicial Officers Training Institute in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Nyay Kaushal will facilitate e-filling of cases in Supreme Court, any High court and district courts across the country. "We tried to let the SC function in a restricted way but realised it wasn't possible to safely continue court in that way... The pandemic was something as if heaven fell," Bobde said at the event.
Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari stated that MSME sector contribute 30% to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and export from it is 48%. "Presently MSME is the most important sector for the country, I say it's backbone of Indian economy. It contributes 30% to GDP. As far as export is concerned, it's 48%. Up till now 11 crore jobs have been created by MSME," said Gadkari at inauguration of 'Namaste Bharat' exhibition via video conference in Nagpur.
People rushed to markets amid festive season in Kalaburagi. Ahead of Diwali, a huge crowd was seen at a market. Social distancing norms were flouted as people came out for Diwali shopping. As per MoHFW, Karnataka recorded 30,000 active coronavirus cases as now.
The students of Allahabad University created one-of-its-kind sand art at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj to spread awareness about eco-friendly Diwali. The initiative has been taken in view of rise in air pollution in the country. They made a giant tree on sand and wrote Green Diwali beside it.
Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Goswami walked out of Taloja Central prison on November 11 evening. Arnab said, “It was illegal arrest done by a government that doesn't understand that it can't push back independent media. If Uddhav Thackeray has a problem with me, he should give me an interview. I challenge him to debate with me on issues I disagree with him.” The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case. Goswami and 2 others have been accused in the case relating to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. An alleged suicide note claimed that Goswami and the 2 others owed Naik Rs 5.4 crore. Watch the full video for more.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took part in the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health. The meeting took place via video conferencing in the national capital on November 11. Addressing at the meeting, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "India's COVID-19 response approach was pre-emptive, proactive and graded. India has curated its response keeping in mind the large population size." As per the information of Health Ministry, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today interacted with Chief Ministers, State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/Additional Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura Meghalaya and Goa. He advised the states to focus on higher testing especially in districts with higher positivity; mandatory testing of symptomatic negatives by RAT; focus on high-risk groups and vulnerable populations for SARI/ILI surveillance. Dr Harsh Vardhan noted that although active cases have come down in Maharashtra, it continues to have a large active caseload, with a high fatality rate (2.6%) which increases to 3.5% in and around Mumbai. Active cases are on the rise in the recent days in Manipur