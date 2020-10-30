Global  
 

COVID norms go for a toss in Nagpur's Sitabuldi market as Diwali approaches

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
People in Nagpur's Sitabuldi market flouted social distancing norms while Diwali shopping.

Several people were seen without face masks and not maintaining social distancing norms. Maharashtra recorded 1,00,068 active cases and 45,115 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.


