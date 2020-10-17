IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are table topper and have already qualified for the playoffs but it is a must win match for the Orange army to seal their playoff spot.
The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1. "The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, everybody from Pat Cummins' first over to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's final over really did execute everything that we spoke about before the game," said Eoin Morgan in a press conference after the match. "So, given that we have given everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good regardless of qualification. Now we feel that we've given everything that we have," Morgan added. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020. With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Royals have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss.
After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work on the fielding part and come back stronger. Shreyas Iyer said, "We had a really great start in the tournament and in between it is really important to lose as you get to learn a lot from them. I think this is like a wake-up call for us because going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. Going forward we have to come with all guns blazing." Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. Delhi Capitals need one more win to qualify for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed batsman Shikhar Dhawan's innings and said that his performance is creating an amazing platform for batsmen and has been in a great mindset. Iyer said, "I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan the way he is been going is clearly creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen. We should be know our roles and it's just one game. Other than that I think that other batsmen are in really good framework of mind. It is a going tournament and few matches can here and there go wrong. We need to focus on our strengths and really work on them. The way he accelerated after first few overs it's been amazing. His mindset has been great throughout."
Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder spoke about qualifier 2 with Delhi Capital. Holder said, "Our coach has given us encouragement to perform our roles for the team. We don't play names and we just see what the conditions will present." "We display cricket on a particular day," he added.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder said, "Morale in the camp is very good at the moment and we have picked at the right stage in the tournament." We have done really well and I think with one more big effort we will be in the final, he added. "For me it is all about execution once we have solid plans we just go and attack. We have used our skills and brains," holder further stated.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side, they have done really well through the tournament. Our bowling unit was terrific throughout the tournament. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect." "Suryakumar Yadav is positive and clear in his thought process as to how he wants to bat," he added.
