IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals got a second opportunity to qualify for the finals after facing defeat in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians.

SRH are all confident after knocking out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament in the eliminator round.

The team wining today will play finals against Mumbai Indians on November 10.