Hose Majority Whip: We Lost Seats Due To 'Defund The Police'

Rep.

Jim Clyburn is one of the most respected members of the congress.

He's a Democratic powerhouse who is credited with resurrecting Joe Biden's struggling Presidential campaign.

According to Business Insider, Democrats won the White House but had substantial losses in the House and Senate.

Clyburn says the Democrats loss were because of calls to "defund the police." Clyburn specifically referenced Jaime Harrison, the challenger to Sen.

Lindsey Graham who lost the South Carolina Senate race.


