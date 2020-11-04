|
|
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 49,044
The Government said a further 156 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday.
This brings the UK total to 49,044.
TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 20,572lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,192,013.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|