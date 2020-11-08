Tree Giveaway at Paradise Community Guilds

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

This tree giveaway was held for Camp Fire survivors in Paradise at the Paradise Community Guild's property at 511 Pearson Road.

On this anniversary, people in paradise are still working to restore the ridge.

Action news now reporter amy lanski takes us to an anniversary tree giveaway... where she spoke with people about their efforts to heal: "i'm here at in paradise at the camp fire restoration project tree giveaway event, where you can see people who live in the burn scar are already lining up behind me to pick up their trees."

Janeva sorenson- project manager "camp fire restoration project was founded by matthew tremur after the fire and it was a community measure to heal our ecosystem and our people community."

Janeva sorenson is the project manager..

And says people who live in any burn scars around butte county could sign up ato pick up trees and learn about the ecosystem.

"it's providing opprtunities for people to come together, work on the land, help restore the land, and have healing collectivley through that.

Yeah we are putting on eductation and demonstration and resources for people to participate."

Amy stand: "this is a blue oak just one of the many trees being given away today."

Sandy miller- camp fire survivor "i feel like a pioneer coming back to paradise because this is home to me.

So it is important to see all of my friends and neighbors here doing the same thing because trees are super important to all of us."

Sandy miller lost her home in the fire..

But bought a new piece f property in paradise.

"it did lose quite a bit, it is a half acre that i purchased, i am excited about having my own home and working my land.

Both women say the restoration is important for healing.

"i think that something that really makes this community strong is the connection to this place and teh grit and desire to be in paradise and butte county and seeing this as an opprtunity to bring everyone together."

"it is a big weekend for all of us and this is healing this is not concentrating on what happened.

It is what we can do to grow from it."

Amy: "the giveaway will continue tomorrow and monday.

Reporting from paradise.

Amy lanski.

Action news now coverage you can count on."

You can only go to pick-up trees if you signed up ahead of time to get them$##