Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife arrested by NCB

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday requested Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug connection of actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. "Bengaluru Police have come here to probe drug connection of Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. But NCB is not taking up the investigation. We will request NCB to investigate the drug connection and if they don't, Mumbai Police will do it," said Deshmukh. Meanwhile, the City Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has served notice to actor Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case, the concerned officials said on Friday. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00 Published on January 1, 1970 Mumbai Police will intervene if NCB won't probe Vivek Oberoi in drug case: Anil Deshmukh



IndiaTimes 4 days ago Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence



Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The actor took to Twitter and said, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind." The complainant, a Mumbai based lawyer, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has accused Ranaut of attacking not just the Maharashtra Police, and government in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but of also "promoting enmity amongst our country people for her political gain". Following the post on the micro-blogging site, the 'Queen' actor posted another tweet in which she tagged Aamir Khan. "As Rani Laxmibai's fort was broken, my house was demolished, just as Savarkar Ji was put in jail for rebellion, all efforts are being made to send me to jail too, can some one ask from the Intolerance Gang how much they have suffered in this intolerant [email protected]_khan," Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15 Published now