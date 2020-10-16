Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife arrested by NCB

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife arrested by NCB

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife arrested by NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede informed that the Film Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife has been arrested on November 08.

Reportedly, drugs have been recovered from the residence of film producer Nadiadwala.

Adding to the development, NCB has issued summon to Nadiadwala.

This is a major development in ongoing drug probe by the NCB in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency

'Probe Vivek Oberoi or else…': Maharashtra minister asks NCB’s intervention [Video]

'Probe Vivek Oberoi or else…': Maharashtra minister asks NCB’s intervention

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday requested Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug connection of actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. "Bengaluru Police have come here to probe drug connection of Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. But NCB is not taking up the investigation. We will request NCB to investigate the drug connection and if they don't, Mumbai Police will do it," said Deshmukh. Meanwhile, the City Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has served notice to actor Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case, the concerned officials said on Friday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published
Mumbai Police will intervene if NCB won't probe Vivek Oberoi in drug case: Anil Deshmukh [Video]

Mumbai Police will intervene if NCB won't probe Vivek Oberoi in drug case: Anil Deshmukh

Investigation in drug connection within Bollywood continues. Actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh's names have come up in the case. Commenting on the same, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police will intervene if NCB doesn't investigate the case. "Bengaluru Police have come here to probe drug connection of Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. But NCB is not taking up the investigation. We'll request NCB to investigate the drug connection and if they don't, Mumbai Police will do it," said Anil Deshmukh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence [Video]

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The actor took to Twitter and said, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind." The complainant, a Mumbai based lawyer, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has accused Ranaut of attacking not just the Maharashtra Police, and government in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but of also "promoting enmity amongst our country people for her political gain". Following the post on the micro-blogging site, the 'Queen' actor posted another tweet in which she tagged Aamir Khan. "As Rani Laxmibai's fort was broken, my house was demolished, just as Savarkar Ji was put in jail for rebellion, all efforts are being made to send me to jail too, can some one ask from the Intolerance Gang how much they have suffered in this intolerant [email protected]_khan,"

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:15Published