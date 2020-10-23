Global  
 

Demoralized AOC: "I May Quit Politics"

The Democratic Party took back the White House.

But, the party lost seats in the House and Senate.

Political insiders, Democrats, and their donors have blamed far left Democratic Socialists and Progressives, like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

The media has also been brutal with the facts, placing the Democratic failures squarely at the feet of Progressives, AOC and her Squad.

In an interview Ocasio-Cortez told the NY Times a defeated and demoralized AOC said she might quit politics.

Her decision will depend on the hostility of her own party towards progressive causes.

"I don't even know if I want to be in politics," she told The Times.


