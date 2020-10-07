R.I.P. Alex Trebek

Global  
 

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the syndicated TV game show Jeopardy!, has died at age 80.

Trebek made a public announcement on March 6, 2019, stating he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He said he intended to fight the disease despite the odds.

Gizmodo says he joked he would need to beat it, given he was contractually obligated to continue hosting Jeopardy!

Through 2022.

Earlier this year he mentioned that he refused to have any input whatsoever on who would host the show after him.

He is survived by wife Jean and two children, Matthew and Emily.


