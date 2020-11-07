Jill Biden Would Be The First FLOTUS To Have A Job

Dr. Jill Biden wants to be the only first lady to keep a full-time job as a teacher while serving in the role as first lady.

In doing so, according to Business Insider, Biden would make history.

She would become the only first lady in the role's 231-year history to do so.

Biden has made clear in the past how important education and her profession are to her.