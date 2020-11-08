Who is Kamala Harris?

Colorado's Rep. Leslie Herod Weighs In On Kamala Harris Making History



As Vice President Elect Kamala Harris is representing a new face of political power, a Colorado lawmaker who’s also broken barriers is proudly speaking out. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:24 Published 2 hours ago

Biden supporter seen stomping on red cap during celebrations in New York



People flooded the streets in New York City to celebrate Joe Biden becoming the president-elect. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 hours ago