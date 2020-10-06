Global  
 

IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis

"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08.

A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Nov 08.

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.


Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India