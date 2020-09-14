Global  
 

Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Biden projected winner

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Joe Biden projected winner, you can hear horns honking and see flags waving from cars.

CELEBRATIONS HAPPENING ACROSSTHE COUNTRY...AND RIGHT HERE IN LAS VEGAS!YOU CAN HEAR CARS HONKING ONTHE STRIP AS PEOPLE WAVEAMERICAN FLAGS.THIS WAS A CAR PARADE ORAGNIZEDBY SUPPORTERS OFPRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN.BIDEN AND HARRIS CELEBRATINGTHE VICTORY IN WILMINGTON




Votes still being counted in Nevada [Video]

Votes still being counted in Nevada

Votes still being counted in Nevada and may decide the winner of the race.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:49Published
Cardi B labelled 'irresponsible' as mask-free birthday celebrations continue [Video]

Cardi B labelled 'irresponsible' as mask-free birthday celebrations continue

Cardi B has been labelled "irresponsible" after marking her 28th birthday with numerous mask-free celebrations in Las Vegas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Joe Biden supporter car parade in Las Vegas [Video]

Joe Biden supporter car parade in Las Vegas

Presidential candidate Joe Biden's supporters held a car parade in Las Vegas today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:12Published