Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Biden projected winner
Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Biden projected winner
Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Joe Biden projected winner, you can hear horns honking and see flags waving from cars.
CELEBRATIONS HAPPENING ACROSSTHE COUNTRY...AND RIGHT HERE IN LAS VEGAS!YOU CAN HEAR CARS HONKING ONTHE STRIP AS PEOPLE WAVEAMERICAN FLAGS.THIS WAS A CAR PARADE ORAGNIZEDBY SUPPORTERS OFPRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN.BIDEN AND HARRIS CELEBRATINGTHE VICTORY IN WILMINGTON