The latest on the 2020 election
The latest on the 2020 election: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden addressed the nation last night as the Trump campaign continues its legal battles.
Ivory Coast opposition leader arrested for rival governmentIvorian prosecutors are pursuing ‘terrorism’ charges against more than a dozen opposition leaders who boycotted the October 31 vote.
Bolivia's president-elect prepares for inauguration amid tensionsFormer Minister of Economy Luis Arce prepares for his swearing-in and for the challenges ahead.
Under Biden, US foreign policy in Latin America likely to shiftLatin American leaders largely welcomed news of US president-elect Joe Biden’s election win.