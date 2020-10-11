IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis

"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08.
A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Nov 08.
"Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals on the board. We managed to build a few partnerships in the middle order. Although, we are not in the finals but we played well from last 3 weeks", said SRH's Kane Williamson while addressing a post match press conference. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals got a second opportunity to qualify for the finals after facing defeat in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians. SRH are all confident after knocking out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament in the eliminator round. The team wining today will play finals against Mumbai Indians on November 10.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are table topper and have already qualified for the playoffs but it is a must win match for the Orange army to seal their playoff spot.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. DC coach Ricky Ponting said, "Today, Marcus Stoinis showed how class player he is and he has really developed his game. Axar Patel also really played very well with the bat." "Our options were right but execution wasn't that it needs to be and Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje have done a great job throughout the tournament," he added. "Nothing comes easy in the IPL and you can't afford to take a single ball for granted," DC coach further said.
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the innings well. Unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets in power play but after that, Shikhar and I made a good partnership. We lost Stoinis' wicket in 16th over. I think we slipped on from there. We lost into 15 runs. This was the second match here. This was the great learning and we'll come back really strong. We'll work on our weaknesses and will gain our strength back." Of the 7 matches played by DC, the team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2. Delhi Capitals have slipped to second place in the points table after the today's defeat.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.