Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Alex Trebek, the host of 'Jeopardy!'

Who for more than three decades was the man with the answers — all in the form of a question, of course — has died.

He was 80.


Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-US television personality

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80, the show announced on Sunday. The beloved host had been battling pancreatic cancer. CBSN's Lana Zak..
CBS News

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died

 Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the answer-and-question game show Jeopardy! has died at age 80, according to a statement from the show. “Jeopardy! is..
The Verge

Alex Trebek, Longtime Host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ Dies at 80

 A good host, he once said, could set his ego aside and let contestants be all they could be. But he let them know when he thought they missed easy answers.
NYTimes.com

'A lovely and deeply decent man': 'Jeopardy!' GOAT Ken Jennings mourns host Alex Trebek

 The entertainment world is mourning beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who died Sunday at 80 after a public battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
USATODAY.com

