Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News
Alex Trebek, the host of 'Jeopardy!'
Who for more than three decades was the man with the answers — all in the form of a question, of course — has died.
He was 80.
