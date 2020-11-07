What Biden Presidency Means For Student Loans

Supporters rally for President Trump after Biden secures enough votes to win presidencyAfter Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to secure the presidency, Trump supporters rallied outside of state capitols.
Residents in Chicago celebrate outside Trump Tower after Biden wins presidencyResidents in Chicago gathered outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Saturday (November 7) to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential election.
President Trump on golf course the morning Joe Biden wins presidencyPresident Trump hit the links Saturday morning as Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.