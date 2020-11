Trump has no plans to concede, aides say Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:06s - Published Trump has no plans to concede, aides say After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend