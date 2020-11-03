Biden begins planning for his presidency

Global  
 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential transition on a number of fronts.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


