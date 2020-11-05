Global  
 

Trump Baffled Upon Learning That News Orgs Routinely Call Elections

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trump Baffled Upon Learning That News Orgs Routinely Call Elections

Trump Baffled Upon Learning That News Orgs Routinely Call Elections

President Donald Trump has so far refused to accept his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Since his lead began to slip, Trump ratcheted up his baseless allegations about voter fraud, accusing Democrats of trying to 'steal the election' from him.

Business Insider reports Trump continues to falsely claim victory.

On Sunday, the President of the United States also expressed confusion and outrage at the well-known, longstanding process of news outlets calling the election.


