|
|
|
Alex Trebek has died aged 80
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Alex Trebek has died aged 80
Beloved 'Jeopardy!'
Host Alex Trebek has died aged 80, following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer that lasted almost two years.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Alex Trebek proves everyday that he's an inspiration to us all, as evidenced by Thursday's episode...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
When Alex Trebek stepped up to the answer board, night after night, class was in session.
NYTimes.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|