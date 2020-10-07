Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Trebek has died aged 80

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Alex Trebek has died aged 80

Alex Trebek has died aged 80

Beloved 'Jeopardy!'

Host Alex Trebek has died aged 80, following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer that lasted almost two years.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

This 'Jeopardy!' winner tearfully thanking Alex Trebek is the feel-good moment you need

Alex Trebek proves everyday that he's an inspiration to us all, as evidenced by Thursday's episode...
USATODAY.com - Published

On 'Jeopardy!,' Alex Trebek Was the Voice of Truth and Authority

When Alex Trebek stepped up to the answer board, night after night, class was in session.
NYTimes.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Alex Trebek announces Tim Stuetzle to Sens at No. 3 [Video]

Alex Trebek announces Tim Stuetzle to Sens at No. 3

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announces the Ottawa Senators' third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, German forward Tim Stuetzle

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:49Published