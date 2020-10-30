Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start has been halted with twolosses.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B –but Arteta was left questioning an awful offside call against Eddie Nketiah.
