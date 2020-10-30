Global  
 

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability.

The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa.


Watkins scores twice in Villa win over Arsenal

 Ollie Watkins scores twice as Aston Villa stun Arsenal to claim an impressive away victory and move up to sixth in the Premier League.
BBC News

Man Utd edge Arsenal to go top of WSL for first time

 Ella Toone's late strike sends Manchester United top of the Women's Super League and ends Arsenal's 100% record.
BBC News
Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start has been halted with twolosses.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Vivianne Miedema: Sarina Wiegman can get the best from England

 Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema speaks to BBC World Service about the next England boss, Sarina Wiegman, and breaking the WSL goals record.
BBC News

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League [Video]

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B –but Arteta was left questioning an awful offside call against Eddie Nketiah.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Why win could be defining moment for Mikel Arteta - Martin Keown analysis

 Ex-Gunners defender Martin Keown explains how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's plan worked perfectly to secure a first league win at Manchester United for 14 years.
BBC News

Ward-Prowse scores two free-kicks as Southampton survive Villa fightback

 James Ward-Prowse scores with two fantastic free-kicks as Southampton move up to third in the Premier League with victory at Aston Villa.
BBC News

Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa defender welcomes Football Leadership Diversity Code

 Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says the new Football Leadership Diversity Code is "another step in the right direction".
BBC News

‘I take total responsibility’ – Mikel Arteta concedes Arsenal did not play like a team in home defeat to Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta has taken full responsibility for Arsenal’s 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. The...
talkSPORT - Published

Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s win at Man United

Piers Morgan took to social media to praise Mikel Arteta after Arsenal claimed an impressive 1-0 win...
The Sport Review - Published

Paul Pogba hints Mikel Arteta's Arsenal tactic outsmarted Man Utd to secure win

Paul Pogba hints Mikel Arteta's Arsenal tactic outsmarted Man Utd to secure win Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday night - and Paul Pogba admits...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Football.london



Arteta: Arsenal need more goals [Video]

Arteta: Arsenal need more goals

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal need to start scoring more goals if they're to compete at the top of the table.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
'Competition improving Arsenal performances ' [Video]

'Competition improving Arsenal performances '

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's youngsters and says the competition for places is pushing up the overall performance of the team as they go into their Premier League game with Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published
Manchester United v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

A closer looks at the stats as Manchester United prepare to meet Arsenal inthe Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published