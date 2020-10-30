Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa .

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says the new Football Leadership Diversity Code is "another step in the right direction".

James Ward-Prowse scores with two fantastic free-kicks as Southampton move up to third in the Premier League with victory at Aston Villa.

Ex-Gunners defender Martin Keown explains how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's plan worked perfectly to secure a first league win at Manchester United for 14 years.

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B –but Arteta was left questioning an awful offside call against Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema speaks to BBC World Service about the next England boss, Sarina Wiegman, and breaking the WSL goals record.

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start has been halted with twolosses.

Ollie Watkins scores twice as Aston Villa stun Arsenal to claim an impressive away victory and move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday night - and Paul Pogba admits...

Piers Morgan took to social media to praise Mikel Arteta after Arsenal claimed an impressive 1-0 win...

Mikel Arteta has taken full responsibility for Arsenal’s 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. The...