Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:08s - Published
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

** WARNING: CONTAINS FLASH PHOTOGRAPHY Beloved “Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80.

Trebek, who in March of 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, according to show’s Twitter account.

The Canadian-born host instilled “a love for trivia” for millions around the world, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who hailed Trebek as an “an icon.” Twenty years after “Jeopardy!” first aired in 1964, Trebek became the face of the show and turned it into a ratings powerhouse.

It has consistently drawn more than 20 million viewers a week in the United States and Canada, making it the most-watched quiz show in those markets.

Trebek - who hosted more than 7,000 episodes of “Jeopardy!” - was known for engaging contestants with straight-faced but witty banter and for his scholarly demeanor.He won six Emmy Awards for outstanding game-show host, most recently in 2019, and also received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2011.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-US television personality

Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer pay tribute to Alex Trebek

 "It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life," wrote Holzhauer.
CBS News

Did Alex Trebek really know all the answers?

 The longtime host of “Jeopardy!” always seemed to know the gameshow’s material. In 2003, he told 60 Minutes Ed Bradley how much he thought he really knew.
CBS News

When Alex Trebek appeared on 60 Minutes

 In 2003, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host invited 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley to the gameshow's set. Bradley proved buzzing in with the right answer is..
CBS News

Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

Trudeau and Macron speak after cartoon remark controversy

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with his French counterpart amid controversy over recent comments he made about free expression. Mr Trudeau..
WorldNews

Man in medieval clothes kills 2 in Halloween stabbing rampage

 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two killed in last night's horrific attack."
CBS News

Canadian opposition aghast as Trudeau responds to violence over Mohammed cartoons by saying freedom of ...

 Canadian opposition party leader Erin O'Toole was appalled by Justin Trudeau's tepid support for "free speech" in the face of Islamist attacks over Mohammed..
WorldNews

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

Biden begins planning for his presidency [Video]

Biden begins planning for his presidency

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential transition on a number of fronts. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States [Video]

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:17Published
Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority [Video]

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

[NFA] Democrats on Wednesday not only appear to have fallen way short of their goal of expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, but saw their majority shrink after Republicans delivered upset victories. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

Lifetime Achievement Emmy

Related news from verified sources

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the answer-and-question game show Jeopardy! has died at age 80,...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS NewsUpworthyJapan TodayFOXNews.comOK! MagazineCBC.caNPR


Alex Trebek dies at 80: See photos of the beloved 'Jeopardy!' host through the years

Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who showed dignity and perseverance in dealing with a Stage...
USATODAY.com - Published

Alex Trebek, longtime “Jeopardy!” host, dies

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!”, has died, the show announced on Twitter.
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Alex Trebek has died aged 80 [Video]

Alex Trebek has died aged 80

Beloved 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has died aged 80, following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer that lasted almost two years.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:56Published
Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News [Video]

Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News

Alex Trebek, the host of 'Jeopardy!' who for more than three decades was the man with the answers — all in the form of a question, of course — has died. He was 80.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:44Published
Alex Trebek Dead at 80 [Video]

Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebek , Dead at 80. The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” , since 1984. A representative for the show confirmed the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published