'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:08s - Published 7 minutes ago

“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy.

** WARNING: CONTAINS FLASH PHOTOGRAPHY Beloved “Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80.

Trebek, who in March of 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, according to show’s Twitter account.

The Canadian-born host instilled “a love for trivia” for millions around the world, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who hailed Trebek as an “an icon.” Twenty years after “Jeopardy!” first aired in 1964, Trebek became the face of the show and turned it into a ratings powerhouse.

It has consistently drawn more than 20 million viewers a week in the United States and Canada, making it the most-watched quiz show in those markets.

Trebek - who hosted more than 7,000 episodes of “Jeopardy!” - was known for engaging contestants with straight-faced but witty banter and for his scholarly demeanor.He won six Emmy Awards for outstanding game-show host, most recently in 2019, and also received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2011.