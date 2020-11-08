Huntsville women's group speaks up about projected Vice President pick, Kamala Harris

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

If sworn in in January, Harris will be making history.

Will be made in january if kamala harris becomes the vice president.

Waay-31s alexis scott is live after speaking with a member of a womens groups in huntsville about what this means moving forward for girls across the country.

If kamala harris is sworn in .... she will be not only the first woman to be placed in office as vice president... but also the first black person andsouth asian as well.

For some women -- to see kamala on stage saturday night accepting the projected win was a move in the right direction.

Katie lorenz, huntsville women's march organizer "we are way overdue for female representation in all sectors, in all levels of government but in particular in this highest office, like c'mon it's 2020, it was about time so thankfully we're there now," katie lorenz is the organizer of the women's march in huntsville.

Nat of an old march they've coordinated marches here in the rocket center to let people know what their message is.... katie lorenz, huntsville women's march organizer "it's been about equity and growth and inclusion for all so to have voices across the world saying we're here with you, it's very powerful lorenz says this is a message to women across the world.

Harris says: dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they may not have seen it before, but know that we will applaud you every step of the way."

And she hopes people will bask in this moment in history.

Katie lorenz, huntsville women's march organizer 5:23-5:29 "the glass ceiling has shattered.

It's like another internet meme, like put your shoes on girls because there's glass everywhere.

There's no going back," lorenz told me she also wants to add and echo to kamala harris' statement she made saturday night... as she addressed the nation... she is the first..

But she won't be the last.

This is something that rings across the world right now..

Reporting live in hsv, alexis scott waay-31 news