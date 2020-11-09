Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders

President-elect Joe Biden plans to start transforming America's stance on the global stage with a series of day-one executive actions.

CNN reports Biden's transition team is beginning to turn his campaign-trail promises into plans he can implement early in his presidency.

Sources say Biden's first focus is likely to be the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

He is set to name a 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday.