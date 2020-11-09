Several community members gather downtown to celebrate Biden/Harris campaign winning the 2020 electi

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

Several community members gather downtown to celebrate Biden/Harris campaign winning the 2020 election

Community members are sharing their support for the new president and vice president elect.

This afternoon they gathered outside the tippecanoe county courthouse for a demonstration.

News 18's micah upshaw shows us what happened.

C: a lot of people are driving by, honking and sharing in the celebration.

V: i started texting people, 'guys we have to do something in lafayette because the streets in philadelphia and new york are packed' so i quickly started texting people.

M: and this is the outcome.

More than a dozen greater lafayette residents gathered outside the tippecanoe county courthouse.

Celebrating president elect joe biden and vice president elect kamala harris for winning the 20-20 election.

H: it means the world to me.

I think it, you know, allows us all to take a deep breath and get back to where we have love and decency and kindness.

J: we have an opportunity to heal.

We've had enough vitriol i think on both sides of the aisle.

I think both parties have contributed.

M: in addition to biden breaking a record for the most votes cast for a u.s. presidential candidate according to cbs news, harris is also making history -- which hits home for these local woman of color.

V: her mom spoke the same language that i speak.

She's the first women vice president, first women of color.

But it's just euphoria at this point in time.

A: kamala harris has a very inspirational immigrant story and i can't wait for families to be reunited.

For daca to go to her comprehensive immigration plan.

M: local lawmakers say while it's a celebration its also motivation to continue getting things done.

C: we have a lot of work to do, at the state level, at the local level, at the country level and you know, that's work that all of us are doing and we're continuing to do m: reporting in lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

The demonstrators gathered around 1-30 this afternoon and stayed for about two-hours.

