Pandora 2x06 - Clip - You're Going To Have To Trust Me Scene - The CW About PANDORA: A resourceful young woman who has lost everything finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy, where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human.

When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.