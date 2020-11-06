Cape Coral business owner raises awareness ahead of Veterans Day
With Veterans Day approaching, one Cape Coral Business brings awareness to the 22 service members who die by suicide every day.
Annual Veterans Day breakfast hosted by American LegionAnnual Veterans Day breakfast hosted by American Legion
Exhibit Honoring Military Women Opens In West Nyack Ahead Of Veterans DayA ribbon cutting event Friday honored a special group of veterans who are the focus of a new exhibit in West Nyack. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall Set To Mark Veterans DayPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at how Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland will be honor vets this Veterans Day.