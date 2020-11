President-elect on Saturday said he will name an advisory panel on Monday charged with developing a national plan to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources Infectious disease expert: Massachusetts 'has more virus than we've seen before'



"Not only do more patients have COVID-19, but each patient has more of it -- our community, the state has more virus than we've seen before," said Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:45 Published 1 week ago Welcome To Cold And Flu Season! Here's How To Get Through One



The CDC says there are millions of cases of the common cold that affect both adults and children in the US each year. Adults come down with roughly two or three colds annually and while they tend to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago Doctors urge flu shot ahead of Fall



Doctors urge flu shot ahead of Fall Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:47 Published 3 weeks ago