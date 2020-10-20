Caged Birds Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:56s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:56s - Published Caged Birds Movie Caged Birds Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Barbara Hug is a young radical lawyer fighting Switzerland’s antiquated prison system in the 1980s. Walter Stürm is a charmer and chancer. Taunting the establishment with his outrageous thefts and media savvy he’s in and often escaping out of jail and becomes known as the Jailbreak King. When the two meet an unlikely alliance is formed. Directed by: Oliver Rihs screenplay: Dave Tucker, Oliver Rihs, Norbert Maass, Ivan Madeo, Oliver Keidel cast: Marie Leuenberger, Joel Basman, Jella Haase 0

