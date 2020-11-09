Sanremo Movie

Sanremo Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Bruno lives in a nursing home, and constantly craves for Duša, only to forget her after each of their encounters.

When he is alone, his past resurfaces violently, causing him to want to run away from the resting home, in an attempt to get back to his own home, his wife and his dog – who, sadly, are no longer there.

Their unique relationship evokes Gigliola Cinquetti's “Non ho l’età” (Sanremo 1964), which happens to be the one common memory from both protagonists' youth.

Directed by: Miroslav Mandić screenplay: Miroslav Mandić cast: Sandi Pavlin, Silva Čušin, Boris Cavazza, Mojca Funkl, Lara Komar