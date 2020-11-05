Global  
 

In the Mirror movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A CrossFit trainer becomes the father of a baby girl, Snow White.

Snow White’s mother dies, and her father marries a young woman obsessed with CrossFit and herself.

She works out all the time in order to be the best.

And she really is the best – she can do 50 burpees.

In the meantime, little Snow White plays and grows up in the CrossFit gym.

Time passes, and one day it turns out – while the Stepmother can do 50 burpees, Snow White can already do 53 burpees….

Directed by: Laila Pakalnina screenplay: Laila Pakalnina cast: Madlēna Valdberga, Elza Leimane, Lauris Dzelzītis, Gatis Gaga, Kaspars Gods, Ģirts Krūmiņš


