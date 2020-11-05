In the Mirror
In the Mirror movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A CrossFit trainer becomes the father of a baby girl, Snow White.
Snow White’s mother dies, and her father marries a young woman obsessed with CrossFit and herself.
She works out all the time in order to be the best.
And she really is the best – she can do 50 burpees.
In the meantime, little Snow White plays and grows up in the CrossFit gym.
Time passes, and one day it turns out – while the Stepmother can do 50 burpees, Snow White can already do 53 burpees….
Directed by: Laila Pakalnina screenplay: Laila Pakalnina cast: Madlēna Valdberga, Elza Leimane, Lauris Dzelzītis, Gatis Gaga, Kaspars Gods, Ģirts Krūmiņš