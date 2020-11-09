Black Unity hosts rally in Eugene, calls for accountability

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

Black Unity organized the event and its main focus was the plans for the future after Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States.

Portland yesterday.

And tonight is no different.

Activist group-- black unity-- held a rally at the federal courthouse this afternoon.

Their message is simple.

Just because biden is the president- elect --*doesn't mean the fight for black lives is over.

They say they hope their campaign to get people out to vote made a difference.

But tonight's rally is all about looking towards the future.

And recognizing just how much work is left to be done.

About 25 people showed up to the rally today in front of the federal court house.

Black unity says their fight for equal justice isn't over now -- but they did say -- biden's victory is a step in the right direction.

Although they're not completely on board with both biden and harris stances on certain policies -- they believe anyone is better than president trump.

We do like some his policies as far as their private and public health care policies and his tax plan.

Things like that, but as you know he was part of things like mass incarceration and for profit prisons so wee not too happy about him and kamala.

But wee happy trumps out ford says black unity will continue to work with local leaders on creating policy to help people of color.

He also says they are working to try and create a black community-- something he says is lacking in eugene.

