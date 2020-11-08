Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-Elect Joe Biden To Announce COVID-19 Task Force Monday

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:53s - Published
President-Elect Joe Biden To Announce COVID-19 Task Force Monday
Dan Koob reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden vows to tackle coronavirus; to name advisers on Monday

Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy is expected to co-chair coronavirus task force which...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comBusiness Insider


Biden’s Team Prepares Plan to Fight Virus as Cases Surge

President-elect Joe Biden could announce a task force as early as Monday. Queen Elizabeth II wore a...
NYTimes.com - Published

News24.com | With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

Making the resurgent coronavirus his immediate priority, US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will...
News24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert Lauds Biden Virus Task Force [Video]

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert Lauds Biden Virus Task Force

President-elect on Saturday said he will name an advisory panel on Monday charged with developing a national plan to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. John Ramos reports. (11-8-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:51Published
Biden To Form COVID-19 Task Force; Trump Hunkers Down For Fight [Video]

Biden To Form COVID-19 Task Force; Trump Hunkers Down For Fight

More than until the inauguration, the president-elect is getting a jump-start on some of the nation's most pressing problems, including the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Michael George reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published
Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force [Video]

Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published